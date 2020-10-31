Phoenix Aurelius - Living In The Arms Of The Dragon

Phoenix Aurelius - Living In The Arms Of The DragonWe talk about:The magical experience of life through Alchemical awarenessThe Alchemical renaissance is happening!A deep dive into Egregors and how Many are giving themselves to Egregors- It’s a choice that comes from lack of Self AwarenessCreating our own Servitor - and following the example of Gandalf the WhiteLegolas: "Forgive me. I mistook you for Saruman."Gandalf: "I am Saruman. Or rather Saruman as he should have been."Avoiding the pitfalls of TetrisFollowing the Volition of YOUR own SoulLife is about you so Go Deep. The greater cycles are not your personal destinyThe Complete Idiot's Guide to Alchemy: The Magic and Mystery of the Ancient Craft Revealed for Today (Complete Idiot's Guides (Lifestyle Paperback))The Complete Idiot's Guide to Alchemy: The Magic and Mystery of the Ancient Craft Revealed for Today Audible Logo Audible Audiobook – Unabridge