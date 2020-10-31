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Phoenix Aurelius - Living In The Arms Of The Dragon
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13 views • October 31, 2020
Phoenix Aurelius - Living In The Arms Of The Dragon
https://radiantcreators.com/2020/10/31/phoenix-aurelius-living-in-the-arms-of-the-dragon
We talk about:
The magical experience of life through Alchemical awareness
The Alchemical renaissance is happening!
A deep dive into Egregors and how Many are giving themselves to Egregors
- It’s a choice that comes from lack of Self Awareness
Creating our own Servitor - and following the example of Gandalf the White
Legolas: "Forgive me. I mistook you for Saruman."
Gandalf: "I am Saruman. Or rather Saruman as he should have been."
Avoiding the pitfalls of Tetris
Following the Volition of YOUR own Soul
Life is about you so Go Deep. The greater cycles are not your personal destiny
The Complete Idiot's Guide to Alchemy: The Magic and Mystery of the Ancient Craft Revealed for Today (Complete Idiot's Guides (Lifestyle Paperback))
https://amzn.to/37RB6gG
The Complete Idiot's Guide to Alchemy: The Magic and Mystery of the Ancient Craft Revealed for Today Audible Logo Audible Audiobook – Unabridge
https://amzn.to/2GdogOg
https://radiantcreators.com/2020/10/31/phoenix-aurelius-living-in-the-arms-of-the-dragon
We talk about:
The magical experience of life through Alchemical awareness
The Alchemical renaissance is happening!
A deep dive into Egregors and how Many are giving themselves to Egregors
- It’s a choice that comes from lack of Self Awareness
Creating our own Servitor - and following the example of Gandalf the White
Legolas: "Forgive me. I mistook you for Saruman."
Gandalf: "I am Saruman. Or rather Saruman as he should have been."
Avoiding the pitfalls of Tetris
Following the Volition of YOUR own Soul
Life is about you so Go Deep. The greater cycles are not your personal destiny
The Complete Idiot's Guide to Alchemy: The Magic and Mystery of the Ancient Craft Revealed for Today (Complete Idiot's Guides (Lifestyle Paperback))
https://amzn.to/37RB6gG
The Complete Idiot's Guide to Alchemy: The Magic and Mystery of the Ancient Craft Revealed for Today Audible Logo Audible Audiobook – Unabridge
https://amzn.to/2GdogOg
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