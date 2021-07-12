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Rainbow Monkey With a Dild0 Hanging Off Custom at Child Story Hour [12.07.2021]
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104 views • July 12, 2021
11.07.2021 A London library sparked intense backlash after it hired a self-described anti-racist carnival troupe with a performer dressed up as a monkey with a large dildo hanging between his legs for a children’s reading event.
WATCH: Rainbow Monkey Dildo Story Hour at London Library 'Reading Challenge' for Kids
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/07/11/watch-rainbow-monkey-dildo-story-hour-at-london-library/
June 14, 2019 “Drag Queen Storytime” Reader at Houston Library a Convicted Paedophile
Continue reading “Drag Queen Storytime”
Reader at Houston Library a Convicted Paedophile | Women Are Human. Read more at:
https://www.womenarehuman.com/drag-queen-storytime-reader-at-houston-library-a-convicted-paedophile-albert-garza/
Medical Journal: ‘Parents Should Lose Veto Power’ over Children Going Trans
https://www.breitbart.com/health/2021/07/12/medical-journal-disregard-parents-who-reject-kids-transgender-claims/
Note: Sick Satanic Pedophile supportive LGBTQIA+ Antifa BLM 'Predictive Programming' aka MKUltra and 'Social Engineering' for ALL of out Children!
How many 'Coincidences' does it take before people can 'see' it is systematic?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=MKUltra&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=h_&ia=web
- What does LGBTQIA+ Stand For: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=what+does+lgbtqia%2B+stand+for&;t=h_&ia=web
- Does anyone seriously believe that children should learn this sick sexual Pedophile supportive behavior?
'Follow The Fucking Money' -
#Pedophilia #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #Frazzledrip #SpiritCooking #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Ghislaine Maxwell's TERRAMAR PROJECT | Elite Human Trafficking [Vol. 1] [15.12.2020 ]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4N9H4DvM0iiV/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Satanic Elite Human & Child Trafficking Vol.4 - Dr. Phil's Turn about Ranch [13.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKNK6GF2Pesi/
Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1y4XSH48xYpU/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/791315f5-297c-4dfe-8248-402709439cb3?index=4
Frazzledrip - Showing 20 of 121 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip%20&;kind=video
30 results
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Frazzledrip%20&;page=1&uploaded=all
Time to Wake Up, There’s Something Going On! (Reloaded) [07.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uux7MwFJRnRd/
Chuck Middleton: The Devil is in the 'Details' (Reloaded) [10.07.2021]
Satanism in Plain Sight...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2UeqGTKtc1vQ/
155,666 views Jul 12, 2021
Salty Cracker
665K subscribers
https://youtu.be/QzWOt8fWFRk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QzWOt8fWFRk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
WATCH: Rainbow Monkey Dildo Story Hour at London Library 'Reading Challenge' for Kids
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/07/11/watch-rainbow-monkey-dildo-story-hour-at-london-library/
June 14, 2019 “Drag Queen Storytime” Reader at Houston Library a Convicted Paedophile
Continue reading “Drag Queen Storytime”
Reader at Houston Library a Convicted Paedophile | Women Are Human. Read more at:
https://www.womenarehuman.com/drag-queen-storytime-reader-at-houston-library-a-convicted-paedophile-albert-garza/
Medical Journal: ‘Parents Should Lose Veto Power’ over Children Going Trans
https://www.breitbart.com/health/2021/07/12/medical-journal-disregard-parents-who-reject-kids-transgender-claims/
Note: Sick Satanic Pedophile supportive LGBTQIA+ Antifa BLM 'Predictive Programming' aka MKUltra and 'Social Engineering' for ALL of out Children!
How many 'Coincidences' does it take before people can 'see' it is systematic?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=MKUltra&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=h_&ia=web
- What does LGBTQIA+ Stand For: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=what+does+lgbtqia%2B+stand+for&;t=h_&ia=web
- Does anyone seriously believe that children should learn this sick sexual Pedophile supportive behavior?
'Follow The Fucking Money' -
#Pedophilia #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #Frazzledrip #SpiritCooking #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Ghislaine Maxwell's TERRAMAR PROJECT | Elite Human Trafficking [Vol. 1] [15.12.2020 ]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4N9H4DvM0iiV/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Satanic Elite Human & Child Trafficking Vol.4 - Dr. Phil's Turn about Ranch [13.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKNK6GF2Pesi/
Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1y4XSH48xYpU/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/791315f5-297c-4dfe-8248-402709439cb3?index=4
Frazzledrip - Showing 20 of 121 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip%20&;kind=video
30 results
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Frazzledrip%20&;page=1&uploaded=all
Time to Wake Up, There’s Something Going On! (Reloaded) [07.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uux7MwFJRnRd/
Chuck Middleton: The Devil is in the 'Details' (Reloaded) [10.07.2021]
Satanism in Plain Sight...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2UeqGTKtc1vQ/
155,666 views Jul 12, 2021
Salty Cracker
665K subscribers
https://youtu.be/QzWOt8fWFRk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QzWOt8fWFRk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
Keywords
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