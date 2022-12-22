Wednesday Night Live December 21, 2022!

Philosopher Stefan Molyneux takes a variety of wild philosophical and personal questions!





Is there any good reason for a random male to end up in your partner's inbox.





I think the saying "slide into the DMs" is about a nefarious man sending out the instant messenger equivalent of cold calls.





Any thoughts, stef ?









Have you watched the recent Star Wars show called and/or and would you be considering doing a review ?









I’m a 45 yr old woman getting married 28 Jan to the man of my dreams I found by a miracle after much self knowledge acquired by years of listening to you but I feel still feel paralyzed and lots of anxiety about being the center of attention likely due to extreme neglect and narcissistic upbringing. This may need to be a call in show but any advice to jumpstart my actions and if not can you schedule a call in with me soonest?









If you intellectually understand a problem, but have difficulty internalizing emotionally, does this indicate you have to dig for a deeper understanding? Or can some things simply be “hard pills to swallow” and the emotions will calm down in time?









When having a discussion with someone recently they said that I'm not light hearted enough and never take an answer at face value and just keep asking.





I assume this is a sophistic tactic, is it ?









recently had a friend commit suicide. Second friend in 8 months from the same friend group. We had talked about that first friend before. Now I'm trying to figure if I should stay around this group of friends in this dark time of if I should distance myself for my own sake.









Do you think the move towards atheism and away from the church is not because of “love of the science” but actually caused misplaced anger at a couple generations of selfish parents?









how does a harshly self-critical alter-ego manifest itself in relationships to other people? Does it desire connections that allow the alter-ego to feed off of the flaws of others









Hey Stef how do I reclaim my assertiveness. I was the youngest in my family & I had be very deferential to survive, now I'm a very agreeable adult.









grew up in a university town, my grandfather moved here to teach...my entire youth was spent with overly wealthy kids of never there parents, weed, cocaine, booze, insane at that young age..









I’ve gotten frustrated with the “manosphere” community. Seems like a green light for young guys to indulge in hedonism & avoid starting a family. No real mention of religion either.









Do you think your view of the world is worse than things actually are because you always talk with dysfunctional people in the call ins?









Why is it that UPB & NAP are never discussed between pubic figures? I’ve noticed just as an average man with some status in my community that UPB brings great understanding and build a foundation for other reality based conversations.













