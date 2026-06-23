A Call to Awaken: Health, Faith, and Taking Action, an interview with Inesa Ponomariovaite

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Inesa's message is simple: take care of your body, strengthen your faith, and become proactive about your health. She encourages people to focus on nutrition, wellness, and community because, in her words, "We don't have time to play games."
#HealthFreedom #Faith #Wellness #NaturalHealth #HolisticHealth #CBD #HealthyLiving #InessasHemp
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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