Zelenskyy Unmasked - Who is Volodymyr Zelenskyy truthinmedia sovrenmedia
Who is Volodymyr Zelenskyy?


The world has been fed a simple, black-and-white narrative of good vs. evil in the war between Ukraine and Russia...


But while simple narratives are good at building support for new wars, they're not so great at telling the whole truth.


What is the truth about Volodymyr Zelenskyy? We've spent over a year finding out.


Episode 1 of "Zelenskyy Unmasked" starts now...

