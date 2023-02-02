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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Godly Wife Grooms Her Husband As A Leader.
Proverbs 31:23 (NIV).
23) Her husband is respected at the city gate,
where he takes his seat among the elders of the land.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A Godly wife prepares her husband for civil leadership.
https://pc1.tiny.us/56b62jzk
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