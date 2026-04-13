Iran: Two newly acquired Russian Mi-28 helicopters, delivered to Iran shortly before the war, are seen operating over Tehran

Two newly acquired Russian Mi-28 helicopters, delivered to Iran shortly before the war, are seen operating over Tehran.

Contrary to U.S. claims that they were destroyed, they were not.

Adding, from Wall Street Journal, description:

The US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is now officially underway.

🔸 15+ US warships in position

🔸 UK Maritime Trade Operations confirming restrictions on Iranian ports across the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman and parts of the Arabian Sea

🔸 Trump threatening to destroy any Iranian fast-attack boats that approach: "using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea"

Iran's response: no port in the Persian Gulf or Sea of Oman will be safe if Iranian ports are threatened. The IRGC Navy says any military vessel approaching the Strait of Hormuz is a ceasefire violation.

The ceasefire and the blockade are now running simultaneously. One of them will break first.

WSJ.

Adding from this morning:

(Photo of a map was shown) The US naval blockade against Iran is a war against China

- Look at this map of the global energy route to China. First, they worked in Venezuela and stopped energy exports from Venezuela to China. Now, they want to block energy exports to China through the Strait of Hormuz naval blockade.

- The US war is against the multipolar world. They want to isolate Russia, China, and Iran. The naval blockade over the Strait of Hormuz pushes the situation towards a very scary escalation, causing China to send very strong military aid to Iran that has the ability to break this US blockade.

Adding more from this morning:

Iran's ambassador to India: We have good communication with the Indian government regarding the passage of Indian ships, and we want to help India. Iran has oil and is ready to sell it to any country that wants it.

BREAKING: UKMTO has issued an advisory warning to all Iranian ports and access to the country's coast has been fully restricted. "Neutral vessels within Iranian ports have been granted a limited grace period to depart,"

A U.S. official to Al Jazeera:

We will not address the possibility of the US Navy crossing the Strait of Hormuz to ensure the security of our operations.

We will also not discuss the rules of engagement in the event of a violation of the naval blockade on Iran at this time.

A U.S. official to Al Jazeera:

CENTCOM has informed sailors that any ship violating the blockade of Iran will be intercepted and detained.







