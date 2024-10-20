Israeli Air Force carried out 175 strikes on Gaza and Lebanon over the past 24 hours - part 1 of 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli Air Force carried out 175 strikes on Gaza and Lebanon over the past 24 hours.
Adding:
Israeli soldier now in south Lebanon:
“The villages close to the border, two to three kilometers in, are being almost entirely destroyed. A lot of combat engineering forces are blowing up house after house, many heavy machines collapsing them into piles of rubble.. now the military are planning to man the border outposts again and create a 'kill zone' that no one will approach”