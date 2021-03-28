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Covid passport is here!!!!! NEW YORK!
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200 views • March 28, 2021
Los Angeles will be next to follow here it goes boys and girls it's hitting the US oil went from Israel to hear I think we're all on the same page now I'm no fortune teller but what I've been screaming for the past year seems to be written on the wall!!🚫🚫🚫 Do not comply they are going to try everything in the book to manipulate you into getting it and it will cost you your job and other Privileges that you used to have! Get off the grid and learn how to be self sustaining!!
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#MarkOfTheBeast #RFIDChip #ID2020 #HR6666 #A416 #Assemblybill #mandatoryvaccine #shieldingapproach #CDC #Greenzones #Fema #FemaCamps #revolution #PrayForHumanity #HelpUsSaveHumanity #NewWorldOrder #OneWorldOrder #Sheepnomore #SpiritualWarfare #GoodvsEvil #EndTimes #CovidCamps #quarantinecamp
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#MarkOfTheBeast #RFIDChip #ID2020 #HR6666 #A416 #Assemblybill #mandatoryvaccine #shieldingapproach #CDC #Greenzones #Fema #FemaCamps #revolution #PrayForHumanity #HelpUsSaveHumanity #NewWorldOrder #OneWorldOrder #Sheepnomore #SpiritualWarfare #GoodvsEvil #EndTimes #CovidCamps #quarantinecamp
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