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Pitt Study: Cobra Venom in Spike Protein, Bing LIU Had Discovered the Deadly Chinese Crait
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340 views • April 21, 2022
This segment of The Stew Peters Show brings on another researcher of the COVID-19 Snake Venom theory, Karen Kingston!
Karen Kingston has found shocking evidence that leads further towards this virus being linked to snakes, and explains what this new information means for us!
Karen Kingston has found shocking evidence that leads further towards this virus being linked to snakes, and explains what this new information means for us!
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