Iron Grandpa's 200 lb Overhead Press at 69 yrs old plus Recap & How I did it !
New 200 lb OHP PR at 69 yrs old.  I've never been stronger. I ain't maintaining nothing. I'm gaining muscle and strength. And I'm a life long drug free, Natty and no Docs for 30+ yrs.

