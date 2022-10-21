Iron Grandpa's 200 lb Overhead Press at 69 yrs old plus Recap & How I did it !

New 200 lb OHP PR at 69 yrs old. I've never been stronger. I ain't maintaining nothing. I'm gaining muscle and strength. And I'm a life long drug free, Natty and no Docs for 30+ yrs.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.