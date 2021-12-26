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SCA Session 84: Rabbi Michael Green | Rising Above the Overlords
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101 views • December 26, 2021
Rabbi Green sees Israel as "the worst offender" of countries inflicting tyranny on the Jewish population as they hold up the Holocaust as an empty commitment of "NEVER AGAIN".
The Corona Committee was formed by four lawyers. It is conducting an evidence review of the Corona crisis and actions.
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Intended purpose: „SCA"
Clip by Kristall from: https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/SCA84:c This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
SCA Session 84, Rabbi Michael Green, Corona Investigative Committee, Dr Reiner Fuellmich, Viviane Fischer, December 23 2021
The Corona Committee was formed by four lawyers. It is conducting an evidence review of the Corona crisis and actions.
Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en
Anonymous tips to the Corona Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.com
Dr. Reiner Fuellmichs english Telegram channel:
https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
Telegram OVALmedia:
https://t.me/OVALmedia_english
Tor:
http://2hfjtvg32qm6kjo2esoqu3djhc6xctn2wofnkrpc4vjez47a5wei44qd.onion/ Only through your donation the work of the Committee is possible.
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/
Unfortunately, we cannot issue donation receipts at this time.
The Corona Committee Foundation is the producer of the live streams and responsible for the content.
OVALmedia Berlin GmbH is responsible for the technical transmission.
Both finance their work through donations.
Please support OVALmedia as well.
https://www.oval.media/en/donations/donate/
Intended purpose: „SCA"
Clip by Kristall from: https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/SCA84:c This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
SCA Session 84, Rabbi Michael Green, Corona Investigative Committee, Dr Reiner Fuellmich, Viviane Fischer, December 23 2021
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