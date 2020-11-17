The MORE Act is a signal of the industry's growth and momentum. Additional states have legalized adult-use cannabis, and will continue to do so regardless of whether the MORE Act passes. There are a lot of opportunities opening up in the market, and those outside of the industry are eager to enter. As the market continues to become larger and more competitive, it is more important than ever to keep track of industry trends and data.Show Notes:What the MORE Act means for the cannabis industryHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 578 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.