Which crisis on the list of rotating crises will take the leading role next? Which is the worst? It is essential to be prepared for whichever crises worsen.
Severe economic conditions are coming to a head. Big banks are in big trouble and may keep your deposits to stay in business. (This is supposedly legal.)
At the same time, the criminal conglomerate has reduced domestic oil and agricultural production, killing chickens, limiting and poisoning livestock feed, and destroying many food production and processing facilities (fires, explosions, accidents, contaminants), leading to shortages and inflation. Plus, corporate layoffs are huge.
Meanwhile, assets like stocks, bonds and real estate are gradually diminishing in value as the population declines due to poisoning, infertility and the resulting vastly increased deaths (40% higher). ~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com/
