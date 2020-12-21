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הזמנה להשתתף: מדיטציה עולמית 21.12.2020
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44 views • December 19, 2020
ביום שני, בתאריך 21.12 שנת 2020
נעמוד בצומת קוונטית של הסתברויות
הבחירה של כל אחד מאיתנו משמעותית
החלטה למשוך אור ולעגן אותו כתדר במציאות הפיזית היא הפעולה שאתם מוזמנים לעשות
נעמוד בצומת קוונטית של הסתברויות
הבחירה של כל אחד מאיתנו משמעותית
החלטה למשוך אור ולעגן אותו כתדר במציאות הפיזית היא הפעולה שאתם מוזמנים לעשות
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