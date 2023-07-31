US High School Lacrosse Featuring: Matt Scott Lacrosse Class of 2024

Presented on US Sports Net by CoachTube:
Featured Course:
Feed the Cats: Sprints-Based Lacrosse
by Tony Holler
“SPRINT BASED LACROSSE” is the ninth course of an ambitious “Feed the Cats certification program created by Tony Holler. Learn more @ https://bit.ly/457Lv21
On today's show we bring a prolific scorer and setup man out of Lakewood, and stick around for some quick hand work drills from Coach Jamie Munro. Enjoy!
Video credits:
Matt Scott Lacrosse Recruiting Video Class of 2024
Matt Scott
@carascott0801
https://www.youtube.com/@carascott0801
Box Lacrosse Shooting - Quick Sticks
Jamie Munro - JM3 Sports
@jm3sports
https://www.youtube.com/@jm3sports
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Network.
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
Music:
Nature of Desire
Vodovoz Music Productions
@DanyaVodovoz
https://www.youtube.com/@DanyaVodovoz
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.