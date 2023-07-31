US High School Lacrosse Featuring: Matt Scott Lacrosse Class of 2024

Presented on US Sports Net by CoachTube:



Featured Course:

Feed the Cats: Sprints-Based Lacrosse

by Tony Holler

“SPRINT BASED LACROSSE” is the ninth course of an ambitious “Feed the Cats certification program created by Tony Holler. Learn more @ https://bit.ly/457Lv21

On today's show we bring a prolific scorer and setup man out of Lakewood, and stick around for some quick hand work drills from Coach Jamie Munro. Enjoy!

Video credits:

Matt Scott Lacrosse Recruiting Video Class of 2024

Matt Scott

@carascott0801

https://www.youtube.com/@carascott0801

Box Lacrosse Shooting - Quick Sticks

Jamie Munro - JM3 Sports

@jm3sports

https://www.youtube.com/@jm3sports

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Network.

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Music:

Nature of Desire

Vodovoz Music Productions

@DanyaVodovoz

https://www.youtube.com/@DanyaVodovoz