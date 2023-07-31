Create New Account
US High School Lacrosse Featuring: Matt Scott Lacrosse Class of 2024
US Sports Radio
Published Monday

Presented on US Sports Net by CoachTube:


Featured Course:
Feed the Cats: Sprints-Based Lacrosse
by Tony Holler
“SPRINT BASED LACROSSE” is the ninth course of an ambitious “Feed the Cats certification program created by Tony Holler. Learn more @ https://bit.ly/457Lv21

On today's show we bring a prolific scorer and setup man out of Lakewood, and stick around for some quick hand work drills from Coach Jamie Munro. Enjoy!

Video credits:
Matt Scott Lacrosse Recruiting Video Class of 2024
Matt Scott
@carascott0801
https://www.youtube.com/@carascott0801

Box Lacrosse Shooting - Quick Sticks
Jamie Munro - JM3 Sports
@jm3sports
https://www.youtube.com/@jm3sports

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Network.
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Music:
Nature of Desire
Vodovoz Music Productions
@DanyaVodovoz
https://www.youtube.com/@DanyaVodovoz

