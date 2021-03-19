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UK Column News - 19th March 2021 (MIRRORED)
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209 views • March 22, 2021
UK Column News - 19th March 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/v5GC7mlQFVc
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column
00:24 - Latest Health Secretary Hancock Vaccine Announcements`
Sources:
***********
Hancock Statement: - https://bit.ly/3s2fENj
Public Health England Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/PHE_uk/status/1372553824888573952
June Raine Statement: - https://bit.ly/3eXybGW
EMA Statement: - https://bit.ly/2P6264E
Article: - https://bit.ly/3qZWdU0
13:51 - Is COVID 19 Marek's Disease for Humans
Sources:
***********
Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche (GVDB) Website: - https://www.geertvandenbossche.org/
Rosemary Frei Article: -
https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/the-curious-case-of-geert-vanden-bossche/
Dr ZDOGG Video: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NEyQi__zTuo
GVDB Interview: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJZxiNxYLpc
Original Antigenic Sin: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28479213/
Paper 001: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28112239/
Paper 002: - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4504489/
Yeadon and Girardot Article: - https://www.pandata.org/how-broad-is-covid-immunity/
WHO Acknowledge Vaccine Derived Polio: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/09/04/who-forced-to-admit-gates-funded-vaccine-is-causing-polio-outbreak-in-africa/
47:13 - Australian Health Minister Definitely Not Hospitalised By The Vaccine After Being Hospitalised After Receiving The Vaccine
Sources:
***********
Reuters Article: - https://archive.is/idaYT
TOTT Article: - https://bit.ly/3vAsNiC
Paper: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20357923/
50:53 - The Rhine Tower Is Converted Into Propaganda
Sources:
**********
RTL.DE Article: - https://archive.is/VoREz
Consent Factory Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/consent_factory/status/1372147007826067462
53:10 - Northern Irelands Bespoke Covid 19 Long Term Propaganda Campaign
Sources:
***********
UK Government Tender: - https://bit.ly/30Vgcse
55:05 - ITV News Now Gives Advice?
55:44 - Digital Identity Roll Out Hiding Behind Reasonable Concerns
Souces:
**********
Government Digital ID Trust Framework: - https://bit.ly/2QnnQd1
Proposed Age Verification: - https://bit.ly/38SGlfN
01:00:10 - Health Secretary Announces NHS Fairy Dust
Sources:
************
Matt Hancock Statement: - https://bit.ly/3s2fENj
Matt Hancock NHS Technology Priorities: - https://bit.ly/3r0iTU8
01:05:01 - What Is Trust In The Media and Information Sources Supposed To Mean?
Sources:
***********
UK Column Censored Timeline: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/censored
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/v5GC7mlQFVc
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column
00:24 - Latest Health Secretary Hancock Vaccine Announcements`
Sources:
***********
Hancock Statement: - https://bit.ly/3s2fENj
Public Health England Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/PHE_uk/status/1372553824888573952
June Raine Statement: - https://bit.ly/3eXybGW
EMA Statement: - https://bit.ly/2P6264E
Article: - https://bit.ly/3qZWdU0
13:51 - Is COVID 19 Marek's Disease for Humans
Sources:
***********
Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche (GVDB) Website: - https://www.geertvandenbossche.org/
Rosemary Frei Article: -
https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/the-curious-case-of-geert-vanden-bossche/
Dr ZDOGG Video: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NEyQi__zTuo
GVDB Interview: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJZxiNxYLpc
Original Antigenic Sin: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28479213/
Paper 001: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28112239/
Paper 002: - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4504489/
Yeadon and Girardot Article: - https://www.pandata.org/how-broad-is-covid-immunity/
WHO Acknowledge Vaccine Derived Polio: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/09/04/who-forced-to-admit-gates-funded-vaccine-is-causing-polio-outbreak-in-africa/
47:13 - Australian Health Minister Definitely Not Hospitalised By The Vaccine After Being Hospitalised After Receiving The Vaccine
Sources:
***********
Reuters Article: - https://archive.is/idaYT
TOTT Article: - https://bit.ly/3vAsNiC
Paper: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20357923/
50:53 - The Rhine Tower Is Converted Into Propaganda
Sources:
**********
RTL.DE Article: - https://archive.is/VoREz
Consent Factory Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/consent_factory/status/1372147007826067462
53:10 - Northern Irelands Bespoke Covid 19 Long Term Propaganda Campaign
Sources:
***********
UK Government Tender: - https://bit.ly/30Vgcse
55:05 - ITV News Now Gives Advice?
55:44 - Digital Identity Roll Out Hiding Behind Reasonable Concerns
Souces:
**********
Government Digital ID Trust Framework: - https://bit.ly/2QnnQd1
Proposed Age Verification: - https://bit.ly/38SGlfN
01:00:10 - Health Secretary Announces NHS Fairy Dust
Sources:
************
Matt Hancock Statement: - https://bit.ly/3s2fENj
Matt Hancock NHS Technology Priorities: - https://bit.ly/3r0iTU8
01:05:01 - What Is Trust In The Media and Information Sources Supposed To Mean?
Sources:
***********
UK Column Censored Timeline: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/censored
Keywords
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