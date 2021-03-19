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UK Column News - 19th March 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 19th March 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/v5GC7mlQFVc

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column

00:24​ - Latest Health Secretary Hancock Vaccine Announcements`

Sources:
***********

Hancock Statement: - https://bit.ly/3s2fENj

Public Health England Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/PHE_uk/status/1372553824888573952

June Raine Statement: - https://bit.ly/3eXybGW

EMA Statement: - https://bit.ly/2P6264E

Article: - https://bit.ly/3qZWdU0




13:51​ - Is COVID 19 Marek's Disease for Humans

Sources:
***********

Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche (GVDB) Website: - https://www.geertvandenbossche.org/

Rosemary Frei Article: -
https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/the-curious-case-of-geert-vanden-bossche/

Dr ZDOGG Video: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NEyQi__zTuo

GVDB Interview: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJZxiNxYLpc

Original Antigenic Sin: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28479213/

Paper 001: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28112239/

Paper 002: - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4504489/

Yeadon and Girardot Article: - https://www.pandata.org/how-broad-is-covid-immunity/

WHO Acknowledge Vaccine Derived Polio: -
https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/09/04/who-forced-to-admit-gates-funded-vaccine-is-causing-polio-outbreak-in-africa/






47:13​ - Australian Health Minister Definitely Not Hospitalised By The Vaccine After Being Hospitalised After Receiving The Vaccine

Sources:
***********

Reuters Article: - https://archive.is/idaYT

TOTT Article: - https://bit.ly/3vAsNiC

Paper: - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20357923/




50:53​ - The Rhine Tower Is Converted Into Propaganda

Sources:
**********

RTL.DE Article: - https://archive.is/VoREz

Consent Factory Tweet: -
https://twitter.com/consent_factory/status/1372147007826067462




53:10​ - Northern Irelands Bespoke Covid 19 Long Term Propaganda Campaign

Sources:
***********

UK Government Tender: - https://bit.ly/30Vgcse



55:05​ - ITV News Now Gives Advice?



55:44​ - Digital Identity Roll Out Hiding Behind Reasonable Concerns

Souces:
**********

Government Digital ID Trust Framework: - https://bit.ly/2QnnQd1

Proposed Age Verification: - https://bit.ly/38SGlfN




01:00:10​ - Health Secretary Announces NHS Fairy Dust

Sources:
************

Matt Hancock Statement: - https://bit.ly/3s2fENj

Matt Hancock NHS Technology Priorities: - https://bit.ly/3r0iTU8





01:05:01​ - What Is Trust In The Media and Information Sources Supposed To Mean?

Sources:
***********

UK Column Censored Timeline: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/censored
Keywords
vaccinespropagandawhopandemicdeathsschoolsunemploymentpoliopovertymaskshungerlockdowncoronaviruscovidsocial distancingdr geert vanden bossche
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