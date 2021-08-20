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Top NSA Analyst Exposes The Truth Behind The 2020 Election & More
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275 views • August 20, 2021
“William F. Jasper, senior editor for The New American magazine, interviews J. Kirk Wiebe, retired legendary NSA senior intelligence analyst, cyber expert and whistleblower, regarding massive 2020 election fraud at Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on August 12, 2021.

Mr. Wiebe discusses the problems with the PCaps (packet captures) data and the likely provenance of the data, as well as background on Dennis Montgomery, the controversial cyber expert who is the likely source of the data.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.”

Original Content: https://rumble.com/vldh7d-lindell-cyber-symposium-j.-kirk-wiebe-retired-nsa-analyst-cyber-expert-and-.html
Keywords
trumpchinaelection 2020nsabidenelection fraudmike lindellcyber symposium
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