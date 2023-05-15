Welcome To Proverbs Club.Lips Of The Fool And The Wise.

Proverbs 14:3 (NIV).

3) A fool’s mouth lashes out with pride,

but the lips of the wise protect them.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The words from the Fool are ignorance.

The words from the Wise are wisdom.

