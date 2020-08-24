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California Lightning Fires August 2020 News Edits
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134 views • August 24, 2020
Recent but early news reporting of crazy fires eating up homes by the thousands but this time there is no "new normal" sound bytes or even mention of climate change fueling the fires. Now it's just a "roller coaster" event of widespread devastation sparked by lightning. Still can't see any toilets or porcelain sinks or granite counter tops in the debris. and firenado has returned. this may just be the beginning of wildfire madness.
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Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song - HOLDING PATTERN
Artist - VideoHelper
Album - VH051 - Simplified Dark
Licensed to YouTube by AdRev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of VideoHelper, ASCAP (Video Helper))
Shared from and subscribe to:
Mental Boost
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2lLdzoI_jMnkeON-S4nAww
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