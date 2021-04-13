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Trump SHREDS McConnell again in front of RNC donors
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280 views • April 13, 2021
After it was reported that former president Donald Trump went off once again on one-time ally, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a close confidant and advisor Jason Miller joins Newsmax to discuss how the party is feeling after this latest round of insults. - via National Report with Shaun Kraisman and Emma Rechenberg, weekdays at 9AM ET on Newsmax TV
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