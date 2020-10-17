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THE MILLENNIAL REIGN OF JESUS CHRIST
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45 views • October 17, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Revelation 20:1-10. The angel seized the dragon and bound him with the chain. The dragon means the devil and his name is Satan. That chain will bind him for 1000 years. He will not be able to do anything during that time. He will have no power whatever. The angel threw Satan into the hole and locked the door. The angel made certain that nobody could open it. Satan had to remain there during the 1000 years. He will not be able to affect the nations during that time. At the end of the 1000 years, Satan will be free for a short period.
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Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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