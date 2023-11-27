Create New Account
The IDS is made up of Woke Conscripts with little training - they are getting their asses kicked by Hamas- I met some of them vacationing here in Medellin - they were Woke Soy Boys with an attitude
Published 16 hours ago

They have the best technology and weapons but not much training.  They are not combat hardened and are a very weak fighting force.  Mostly young people from 18-22 years old that don't want to fight and are soft woke Libtards for the most part.  And they are very arrogant to be honest with you

