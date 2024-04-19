Scott Ritter How Can Iran SMASH IDF And DEFEAT Israel After NEW ESCALATION CRISIS Is Approaching

Jim Crenshaw





Apr 19, 2024





The start of WW3 continues. This video was before last nights Israeli "response" to the Iran "response". So will Iran respond? If so how hard? We shall see and I don't think we will have long to wait.





This is good information to a point. When he talks about Biden giving "orders" to the military I start chuckling. Use your discernment. It is quite obvious Mr. Ritter does not understand who is in charge above the puppets. Don't kill the messenger just yet (he or I) as he is a good informational source to a point.





William Scott Ritter Jr. (born July 15, 1961) is an American author, former United States Marine Corps intelligence officer, former United Nations Special Commission (UNSCOM) weapons inspector.





Ritter served as a junior military analyst during Operation Desert Storm. He then served as a member of the UNSCOM overseeing the disarmament of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) in Iraq from 1991 to 1998, from which he resigned in protest. He later became a critic of the Iraq War and United States foreign policy in the Middle East. He is a regular contributor to Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik.





Could it be that the United States Missile defense system needs an upgrade? It would seem so. Or we could just stop going around the world and killing everyone...Nah. We wont do that. Nuclear disarmament in the middle east? Not going to happen.





And yes I am aware that Mr. Ritter is a convicted sex offender. Again it is about the message and not the messenger. I despise him for what he did but that is not part of this conversation.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/GcjZQCR4McV1/