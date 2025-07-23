BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

pt.4 Which of the 2 Systems do you want to live under? A Positive Birthright Tartarian-like OR a centralized Central Bankster debt-based blood-sucking one?
goodbadliarortruth
goodbadliarortruth
20 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 23 hours ago

It is lawful to choose to revoke/rescind a fraudulently based contract that surrenders your Power-of-Attorney to the ELITE banksters giving THEM authority to tax "your" property, children, & you to slow death.

When I was busted by the IRS in December of 2006 I was taking in about $55000 a year BEFORE I deducted my expenses. The IRS CLAIMED a 35% tax cut out of that 'intake' amount!

When usury is used in the creation of a currency, there is always a shortage because more $$ are needed to pay-off the original debt which was created. It is simple mathematics but today that is labelled 'racist' of the 'money lender' Tribe. Both history & the Bible tells us---when we allow that sexist topic to be looked at---whenever the usury 'Money Changers' are banished from a Nation, there is an immediate progress by its People. When those civilizations again allow interest charges to be paid, decline sets upon them!


Why is it called 'Hate-speech' or Anti-Semitic if someone says usurers/Money Changers are taking advantage of the ignorant by contracting more in return than what was given/created out-of-thin-air? ..And we want the U.S. mercenary military or POLICE-FORCE to punish you for not wanting to contract due to fraud of-not-Full-Disclosure that FRN IOUs are mere PROMISARY NOTES that will never be paid when used in a trade of their CLAIMED value.

Why do service providing contract "government" agents refuse to step-down as employees when THEY are warned/given NOTICE of fraud that THEY are not performing THEIR duties as hired to "protect & defend the People?" ..THEY should NOT be arresting [&/or over-taxing] them for separating/severing & recording as sovereign self-responsible Nationals/non-Resident aliens to the Forum/WEF/voluntary 14th Amendment CITIZEN-SHIP-slave!


A History of Central Banking & the Enslavement of Mankind

by Stephen Goodson

https://www.bing.com/videos/riverview/relatedvideo?q=A%20History%20of%20Central%20Banking%20&mid=3F74353A4462D9A3BB773F74353A4462D9A3BB77&ajaxhist=0

https://rumble.com/v6wiz0s-the-american-states-assemblies-weekly-webinar-series-7212025.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_m%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a -starts about 13 minute mark

https://annavonreitz.com/somethingformothingscams.pdf

Age of Aquarius - The 5th Dimension:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ajgeaOt_HTQ&list=RDajgeaOt_HTQ&start_radio=1

Keywords
elitenwogridworld economic forumutilitymaritimeadmiraltyklaus schwablucifariansregulation z
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy