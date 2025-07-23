pt.4 Which of the 2 Systems do you want to live under? A Positive Birthright Tartarian-like OR a centralized Central Bankster debt-based blood-sucking one?

It is lawful to choose to revoke/rescind a fraudulently based contract that surrenders your Power-of-Attorney to the ELITE banksters giving THEM authority to tax "your" property, children, & you to slow death.

When I was busted by the IRS in December of 2006 I was taking in about $55000 a year BEFORE I deducted my expenses. The IRS CLAIMED a 35% tax cut out of that 'intake' amount!

When usury is used in the creation of a currency, there is always a shortage because more $$ are needed to pay-off the original debt which was created. It is simple mathematics but today that is labelled 'racist' of the 'money lender' Tribe. Both history & the Bible tells us---when we allow that sexist topic to be looked at---whenever the usury 'Money Changers' are banished from a Nation, there is an immediate progress by its People. When those civilizations again allow interest charges to be paid, decline sets upon them!





Why is it called 'Hate-speech' or Anti-Semitic if someone says usurers/Money Changers are taking advantage of the ignorant by contracting more in return than what was given/created out-of-thin-air? ..And we want the U.S. mercenary military or POLICE-FORCE to punish you for not wanting to contract due to fraud of-not-Full-Disclosure that FRN IOUs are mere PROMISARY NOTES that will never be paid when used in a trade of their CLAIMED value.

Why do service providing contract "government" agents refuse to step-down as employees when THEY are warned/given NOTICE of fraud that THEY are not performing THEIR duties as hired to "protect & defend the People?" ..THEY should NOT be arresting [&/or over-taxing] them for separating/severing & recording as sovereign self-responsible Nationals/non-Resident aliens to the Forum/WEF/voluntary 14th Amendment CITIZEN-SHIP-slave!





A History of Central Banking & the Enslavement of Mankind

by Stephen Goodson

Age of Aquarius - The 5th Dimension:

