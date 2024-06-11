BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Another Bad Cop Who Didn't Know He Was BEING RECORDED - Here's the Deal
America at War
153 views • 10 months ago

It's about time for Americans to demand actual #Justice for #Police and other government employees who violate 18 U.S.C. § 241 or 18 U.S.C. § 242


A Federal Prosecutor should NOT be required to file these charges!

You are literally allowing government to not only "Investigate themselves" and "Find no wrongdoing" as usual, but you are also allowing them to decide if they want to PROSECUTE THEMSELVES too!


I'll tell you what.... As soon as EVERY AMERICAN can do the same thing, we'll think about it. Until then, I don't think so!


The Fascist takeover of America is almost complete, I suggest that you STAND UP against the criminals and their criminal actions!


DEMAND some actual accountability foilks!


Original video:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DbC0oDhgVaE/


Truth Be Told Audits

https://youtu.be/RbrU3Qc0yOI

politicseviltruthirspolicegovernmentcourtlawfraudcorporation
