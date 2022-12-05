APOCALYPSE NOW SURVIVAL LATER...MAYBE

Recently I was interviewed on the "ITS DOOMSDAY" Podcast. In this episode we discuss what kind of leadership we could expect to see during an apocalypse or SHTF situation. "Think you have a great leader? Think again!"
Follow Jester on the "ITS DOOMSDAY" Podcast: https://itsdoomsdaypodcast.podbean.com/
Don't forget to Hit the LIKE and SUBSCRIBE BUTTONS. Thanks for watching.
👉 Link-Tree:
https://linktr.ee/localprepper
👉 My Website:
https://www.localprepper.net
👉 Snail mail:
P.O. Box 12
Onancock, VA 23417
❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER: The opinions stated in this video are my own. I have no sponsor(s). Some links are affiliate links.
#leadership #survival #prepardness #prepper #shtf #homestead #economiccollapse #offgrid #doomsday #wrol #collapse #doomsdaypreppers #economy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.