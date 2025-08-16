BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
After Putin's meeting & conference with Trump, Putin laid flowers on all of the graves of Soviet pilots in Alaska
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1 day ago

After his meeting with Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin laid red roses at the graves of Soviet pilots in Alaska.

At the grave sites Putin met with Archbishop Alexy of Sitka of Alaska and presented him with an icon of St. Herman of Alaska.

“As I understand it, from the perspective of the Orthodox Church, he is considered the patron saint of America.”

Also, in another video at the grave sites, said:  “It is a great honor for us to preserve the legacy of all veterans buried here, including the 14 Russian citizens who are buried here,” said the cemetery director.

politics russia events war ukraine current russian ukrainians
