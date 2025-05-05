Ukraine’s Kursk Safari 2.0 this Morning Near Tyotkino - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More Footage from Ukraine’s Kursk Safari 2.0 This Morning Near Tyotkino
Videos show Ukrainian equipment being destroyed and troops fleeing under fire.
Vid: @warriorofnorth
Update on the Ukrainian Kursk Safari 2.0
An urgent evacuation has been declared by Ukrainians in two towns in the Sumy region—Belopolye and Vorozhba—according to local authorities.
These towns are located near Tyotkino, which Russian sources reported today as being under attack by Ukrainian forces.