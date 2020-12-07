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2020-12-07 CRUCIAL Viral Update - Europe and USA Explained, Ivor Cummins
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91 views • March 01, 2021
Ivor Cummins:
This a big one - like my epic Sept 8th Crucial Update, which garnered 1,700,000 views.
DOWNLOAD THIS VIDEO HERE: https://we.tl/t-y1OPZYWRzZ - you all have full permission to upload it wherever you want. Lockdown analysis papers here:
https://thefatemperor.com/published-papers-and-data-on-lockdown-weak-efficacy-and-lockdown-huge-harms/
Finally, thank you so much, for what you can do to support me and more importantly - the mission to share good science!
For monthly donation to support me directly, or give a one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
My Patreon Link here: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
This a big one - like my epic Sept 8th Crucial Update, which garnered 1,700,000 views.
DOWNLOAD THIS VIDEO HERE: https://we.tl/t-y1OPZYWRzZ - you all have full permission to upload it wherever you want. Lockdown analysis papers here:
https://thefatemperor.com/published-papers-and-data-on-lockdown-weak-efficacy-and-lockdown-huge-harms/
Finally, thank you so much, for what you can do to support me and more importantly - the mission to share good science!
For monthly donation to support me directly, or give a one-off payment - simply use the following link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
My Patreon Link here: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
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