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PREVIEW, QUARTET – Effects of a supply chain collapse
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1 view • October 11, 2021
Enjoy this PREVIEW version of QUARTET – Effects of a supply chain collapse.
Full video available at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/
This is a new feature, led by futurist, John Petersen, from The Arlington Institute and featuring best-selling author Gregg Braden, psychic and author Penny Kelly and sociologist and big thinker Kingsley Dennis, this program will deeply probe the essence of this global transition. Each time we’ll do a deep dive into the key issues that are animating the inbound changes, the new worlds that may evolve, and importantly, how we all can prepare and effectively participate in this shift.
We also want to start a global conversation, so we’ll be soliciting your comments and suggestions throughout the process. We’re particularly interested in the topics you might pitch for the QUARTET group to debate . . . as well as questions you might have about our fortnightly discussions.
To comment, visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a FREE membership. Leave comments on each episode at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/postscript/quartet/
We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!
Full video available at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/
This is a new feature, led by futurist, John Petersen, from The Arlington Institute and featuring best-selling author Gregg Braden, psychic and author Penny Kelly and sociologist and big thinker Kingsley Dennis, this program will deeply probe the essence of this global transition. Each time we’ll do a deep dive into the key issues that are animating the inbound changes, the new worlds that may evolve, and importantly, how we all can prepare and effectively participate in this shift.
We also want to start a global conversation, so we’ll be soliciting your comments and suggestions throughout the process. We’re particularly interested in the topics you might pitch for the QUARTET group to debate . . . as well as questions you might have about our fortnightly discussions.
To comment, visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a FREE membership. Leave comments on each episode at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/postscript/quartet/
We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!
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