Pfizer Demands Bank Reserves, Military Bases, Embassy Buildings, as Collateral for COVID-19 Vaccine Injury Lawsuits

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Yet the US gave Pfizer $2 BIllion in July 2020 for PRE-Sales. Germany also gave their partner company millions in advance.
Pfizer has become a terror. The US pharma company is reportedly asking for military bases and sovereign assets as guarantee for vaccines. WION's Palki Sharma has the details.
#Pfizer #CoronavirusVaccine #Gravitas