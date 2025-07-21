Fasting from Food and Feasting on Christ Accelerates Spiritual Revival - Dr. Jennifer Miskov

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fasting isn’t about withholding your body from food; it’s about feasting on the presence of an amazing God! This is the wisdom Dr. Jennifer Miskov brings on the subject of spiritual fasting. Jennifer is an author, speaker, and the founding director of the School of Revival. She is passionate about encouraging other Christians to use fasting as a way to get closer to Jesus and align themselves with a new type of spiritual intimacy. People may think that fasting is about self-deprivation, but it’s about enjoying God’s presence by saying yes to spiritual food and no to physical food, Jennifer points out. Fasting is more about gaining God than giving something up physically. It gives you focus and strips off the things that hinder us from connecting with Christ, she reveals.
TAKEAWAYS
Fasting is one way to accelerate spiritual intimacy with God
Don’t pressure yourself to do fasting any one particular way - do what the Holy Spirit is asking you to do
Find a community of other like-minded Christians who are interested in fasting together
The enemy does not like Christians to fast because it is a powerful tool of spiritual connection with the Holy Spirit
