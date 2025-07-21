BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fasting from Food and Feasting on Christ Accelerates Spiritual Revival - Dr. Jennifer Miskov
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
410 followers
6 views • 1 day ago


Fasting isn’t about withholding your body from food; it’s about feasting on the presence of an amazing God! This is the wisdom Dr. Jennifer Miskov brings on the subject of spiritual fasting. Jennifer is an author, speaker, and the founding director of the School of Revival. She is passionate about encouraging other Christians to use fasting as a way to get closer to Jesus and align themselves with a new type of spiritual intimacy. People may think that fasting is about self-deprivation, but it’s about enjoying God’s presence by saying yes to spiritual food and no to physical food, Jennifer points out. Fasting is more about gaining God than giving something up physically. It gives you focus and strips off the things that hinder us from connecting with Christ, she reveals.



TAKEAWAYS


Fasting is one way to accelerate spiritual intimacy with God


Don’t pressure yourself to do fasting any one particular way - do what the Holy Spirit is asking you to do


Find a community of other like-minded Christians who are interested in fasting together


The enemy does not like Christians to fast because it is a powerful tool of spiritual connection with the Holy Spirit



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Feasting on God’s Presence video: https://bit.ly/431PFdK

Patriot Prepared (get 10% off with the code TINA): https://bit.ly/tinapatriot

Feasting on God’s Presence book: https://amzn.to/44TNIzz

Fasting for Fire book: https://amzn.to/4eXWlhn


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. JENNIFER MISKOV

Website: https://jenmiskov.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JenniferAMiskov/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jenmiskov/

YouTube: https://bit.ly/43mg0Sy

Podcast: https://bit.ly/43qkA2o


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
foodchristiansdetoxfastingrevivalhealthymentalphysicalemotional healthtina griffincounter culture mom showdr jennifer miskov
