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REPENT! YAHUAH SHALL COME TO PUNISH THE INHABITANTS FOR THEIR SINS, ISAIAH 26:12-21, 20260725
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)


Isaiah 26:12-21


12 YAHUAH, You will ordain peace for us: for You also have wrought all our works in us.


13 O YAHUAH ELOHAYNU, other adoniym (lords) beside You have had dominion over us: but by You only will we make mention of Your name.


14 They are dead, they shall not live; they are Repha’iym (deceased), they shall not rise: therefore, have You visited and destroyed them, and made all their memory to perish.


15 You have increased the nation, O YAHUAH, You have increased the nation: You are glorified: You had removed it far unto all the ends of the earth.


16 YAHUAH, in trouble have they visited You, they poured out a prayer when Your chastening was upon them.


17 Like as a woman with child, that draws near the time of her delivery, is in pain, and cries out in her pangs; so have we been in Your sight, O YAHUAH.


18 We have been with child, we have been in pain, we have as it were brought forth wind; we have not wrought any deliverance in the earth; neither have the inhabitants of the world fallen.


19 Your dead men shall live, together with my dead body shall they arise. Awake and sing, you that dwell in dust: for your dew is as the dew of herbs, and the earth shall cast out the Repha’iym (dead).


20 Come, my people, enter into your chambers, and shut your doors about you: hide yourself as it were for a little moment, until the indignation be passed over.


21 For, behold, YAHUAH comes out of His place to punish the inhabitants of the earth for their iniquity: the earth also shall disclose her blood, and shall no longer cover her slain. Amen!


* * * *


Worship our EL ELYON, the MOST HIGH YAHUAH with us:


 


www.FCGCHURCHES.org


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home


https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4


Email: [email protected]


 

Keywords
worldprayerearthyahuahendtroublelivedeadvisitchildnationdestroywomanmemoryremovedeliverydominionriselordsperishchastenelohaynuadoniymrephaiymdecease
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