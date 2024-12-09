Paul English Live 066 Michael Thomas Goodrich

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today's show looks at the life and work of author and researcher Michael Thomas Goodrich whose contribution to our understanding of the covert forces driving WW2 and other conflicts was immense. His publisher Dave Gahary will be joining us for hour 2 to discuss Tom's work and more.
Streamed Dec 5th 2024