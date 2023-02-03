John-Henry Westen Show





Feb 2, 2023





Pope Francis and his radical leftist Vatican cohort are waging a fierce battle against faithful Catholics who defend the Latin Mass and, in a shocking development, bishops are taking sides — one against another. The battle of the bishop has begun, with many rising up in defense of the Church from attacks by bishops who are secretly globalist pro-LGBT operatives.





In this new eye-opening interview on The John-Henry Westen Show, Dr. Peter Kwasniewski reveals the clear reasons why the Latin Mass is the new battle flag for faithful Catholics — and why corrupt bishops are waging war to crush the movement.





Listen as Dr. Kwasniewski explains the power of the Latin Mass in his new book, “The Once and Future Roman Rite” — a gripping explanation of the stakes that hang in the balance. The battle of Good vs. Evil is playing before our very eyes. Which side are you on?





FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT!

https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round





FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!

https://give.lifesitenews.com





SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/





Follow us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v27zu0q-battle-of-the-bishops-latin-mass-wars-have-now-intensified.html







