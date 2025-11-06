🥩 Your Money Is Your Power: Support Local and Ethical Choices





Want to make a real difference? Start with where you spend your money. Every dollar you spend supports an agenda—whether it’s empowering local businesses or fueling massive corporations like Amazon and Walmart. The big players thrive while starving out small businesses, the backbone of our communities.





Here’s the reality: spending $1 locally keeps 68 cents in your community. Spending that same dollar with a corporate giant sends it away, consolidating power into fewer hands. By choosing to shop small and source ethically—like buying clean, real meat from local farmers—you’re taking a stand against the system and protecting our future.





Want to learn how to support farmers and find clean meat sources for your family?





