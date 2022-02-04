X22 REPORT - Sometimes the Past Can Find the Future, Equal Justice Under the Law

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Sometimes The Past Can Find The Future, Equal Justice Under The Law
The patriots have made more moves and the [DS] is continuing to lose, checkmate is approaching. Sometimes if you look in the past you can find the future, this is not about a 4 year election, this is about destroying the [DS] system. There will be equal justice under the law. Trump is letting us know that Durham has more and he is going to produce it soon. The [DS] is now gearing up, the battle will be for all to see and the truth and facts will emerge.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.