Light Warriors under attack! Dragons in the Bible. Elohim Lost in Translation! Diesel Fuel Empty? Chem trail Gag orders!

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Geo Engineering watch: Gag order to NOAA and NWS discussion: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/government-implements-illegal-gag-order-on-national-weather-service-and-noaa/
General counsel letter from PEERs: 2015: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/file/10_8_15_NWS_gag_complaint.pdf
Gag order / non disclosure of weather service: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/file/Peer_-_Weather_Service_Employees_Tethered_By_Illegal_Gag_Orders_-_2015-10-21.pdf
PEER website: https://peer.org/areas-of-work/climate-and-energy/
Repost: Dane Wigington and Dr. Lee Merritt with Dr. Bryan Ardis: geo engineering: https://www.bitchute.com/video/UciRuHHzIlmf/
Aliens in the Bible: Paul Wallis meets Mauro Biglino: https://youtu.be/YyTVALBkEoY
Annunaki: who is controlling earth: https://5thkind.tv/anunnaki-chronicles-documentary-boxset/
Truckers out of diesel Fuel!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XVg3xrjhphyG/
Bannons war room Naomi wolf. Lipid nano particles. Liquid when frozen, solid when warm.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iEROB2jKDS1T/
Gateway pundit: Election Fraud: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/big-arizona-fraud-update-law-enforcement-raids-nonprofits-2000-mules-ballot-trafficking-investigation-like-tweety-birds-sang/
Illuminati depopulation agenda exposed. https://www.bitchute.com/video/aoBocHVMEtnh/
Public Health Service: 1952 Executive order by president Harry S Truman. https://www.trumanlibrary.gov/library/executive-orders/10399/executive-order-10399
Dr. Lee Merritt with Green Beret Doc, discuss the border situation: https://www.brighteon.com/f30ae36e-b1ac-4562-945b-f860cc864058
US Navy Fires 5 Officers in Less Than a Week, Gives No Reason Why
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/us-navy-fires-5-officers-in-less-than-a-week-gives-no-reason-why_4535124.html
Aliens in the Bible: Paul Wallis meets Mauro Biglino: https://youtu.be/YyTVALBkEoY
Annunaki: who is controlling earth: https://5thkind.tv/anunnaki-chronicles-documentary-boxset/
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