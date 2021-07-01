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this is what happens when you drive into the police
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152 views • July 01, 2021
Wilmington, Delaware — New Castle County Division of Police released police body-worn camera footage from the officer-involved shooting that killed Lymond Moses on Wilmington's East Side. On January 13, 20201 at approximately 1:10 a.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were investigating a suspicious vehicle, in the area of Rosemont Ave and East 24th Street in the City of Wilmington. As the officers approached, the vehicle took off and fled down a dead-end road. The vehicle then made a U-turn and drove at a high rate of speed directly at the officers. The officers subsequently discharged their firearms and struck Moses. The officers rendered first aid and were later assisted by other emergency medical personnel. However, Moses was pronounced dead at the scene
https://crazyshit.com/cnt/medias/82495-meanwhile-in-deleware
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https://crazyshit.com/cnt/medias/82495-meanwhile-in-deleware
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