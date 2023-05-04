The False Message of Pope Francis (Part 2)

Part 2 of 3. White Horse Media’s Steve Wohlberg and Rob Knott discuss the film, “The Letter: A Message to Our Earth,” in which Pope Francis explains what humans can do to "protect our common home” and “save the earth.” Discover what’s missing, and what’s false, in the message of Pope Francis.
