Pfizer alleges in court that it committed fraud under government direction / ファイザーは政府の指示の下で不正行為を行ったと法廷で主張

ファイザー、裁判で政府指示のもと詐欺行為を行ったと主張
https://x.com/HimalayaJapan/status/1788074328300691800
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
NHKが新型コロナワクチン被害を報じた途端 / 原口一博 氏
https://x.com/kharaguchi/status/1828855479390621698?s=06
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
８月２８日 加担してきた大手メディアの変化
https://x.com/hide_Q_/status/1829150426723430445
X（旧Twitter）に『ワクチン被害』がトレンド入りしておりましたが"特定の方にしか表示されないことがある"とのことです。
https://x.com/search?q=%E3%83%AF%E3%82%AF%E3%83%81%E3%83%B3%E8%A2%AB%E5%AE%B3&src=trend_click&vertical=trends
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
2022年3月菅元総理「国からの圧力だと言われたが国民の命を救うのでやった」
https://x.com/fseiichizb4/status/1610950692734369795?s=03
と言っている
https://www.brighteon.com/114612e1-d964-4b9b-9c96-3fd5b0c28c7b
https://www.brighteon.com/8a43a512-7fb6-445c-9aae-104a40981496
https://www.brighteon.com/4c00f4fb-9c42-408e-ade3-a57b1ccd311f
ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー
【ホワイトクロット】
11月21日、米国のプロデューサー兼監督であるステュー・ピーターズによる新作ドキュメンタリー『DIED SUDDENLY(突然死)』が正式に公開
https://x.com/XY72530849/status/1599706224769269761
【全編はコチラの説明欄から】
https://www.brighteon.com/f334a870-d47e-4d2a-8894-4d00f17adb43
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
【Lot.FN5430(危険ﾛｯﾄでない)(2年前の3回目?)の中身】
https://x.com/renaissance0168/status/1815102455023284636