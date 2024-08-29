BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pfizer alleges in court that it committed fraud under government direction / ファイザーは政府の指示の下で不正行為を行ったと法廷で主張
Can you see it?
Can you see it?
52 views • 8 months ago

ファイザー、裁判で政府指示のもと詐欺行為を行ったと主張

https://x.com/HimalayaJapan/status/1788074328300691800


＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


NHKが新型コロナワクチン被害を報じた途端  /  原口一博 氏

https://x.com/kharaguchi/status/1828855479390621698?s=06


＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝

８月２８日　加担してきた大手メディアの変化

https://x.com/hide_Q_/status/1829150426723430445

X（旧Twitter）に『ワクチン被害』がトレンド入りしておりましたが"特定の方にしか表示されないことがある"とのことです。

https://x.com/search?q=%E3%83%AF%E3%82%AF%E3%83%81%E3%83%B3%E8%A2%AB%E5%AE%B3&src=trend_click&vertical=trends


＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝

2022年3月菅元総理「国からの圧力だと言われたが国民の命を救うのでやった」

https://x.com/fseiichizb4/status/1610950692734369795?s=03


と言っている

https://www.brighteon.com/114612e1-d964-4b9b-9c96-3fd5b0c28c7b

https://www.brighteon.com/8a43a512-7fb6-445c-9aae-104a40981496

https://www.brighteon.com/4c00f4fb-9c42-408e-ade3-a57b1ccd311f


ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー

【ホワイトクロット】

11月21日、米国のプロデューサー兼監督であるステュー・ピーターズによる新作ドキュメンタリー『DIED SUDDENLY(突然死)』が正式に公開

https://x.com/XY72530849/status/1599706224769269761


【全編はコチラの説明欄から】

https://www.brighteon.com/f334a870-d47e-4d2a-8894-4d00f17adb43

＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


【Lot.FN5430(危険ﾛｯﾄでない)(2年前の3回目?)の中身】

https://x.com/renaissance0168/status/1815102455023284636


