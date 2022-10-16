【 G -Times NEWS】Pfizer Exec Admits COVID Vaccine Not Tested on Transmission Prevention

https://gnews.org/articles/t53501247

Summary：On October 11th during a European Union hearing on COVID-19, Dutch politician and Member of European Parliament (MEP) Robert Roos asked the question whether the Pfizer vaccine had ever been tested on whether it’s capable of stopping Covid virus transmission before being released to the public. Pfizer’s market director answered: 'No', and she continued, “We have to really move at the speed of science to really understand what is taking place in the market”



