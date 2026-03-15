THIS SIDE OF PARADISE ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-MARCH 15 2026

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Time Will Be, in a Place Jesus Is Preparing for Us, When We'll Have Put Off This Old Flesh and Been Given a New Body, That We Will No Longer Be Apt to Disobey and to Otherwise Sin. Meantime--We Are Constantly Battling Our Old Man and Regularly Losing. Seek the Lord; Ask Him to Reveal Your Heart to You and to Cover Your Sins with His Blood. Likewise--Show Compassion to One Another So That We Can Fellowship with Our God and with All of His Body.