Why I cant support "Sound of Freedom" - Trust but Verify!
Published 17 hours ago

Always FOLLOW THE MONEY and it aint pretty! There are other "charities" that do good work but make sure to vet every dollar you spend! I also found out that OUR is sending out software to Police departments for "free" to data share and also request "publicity" if the software aids in apprehending a perp FULL COUNCIL MEETING HERE https://www.youtube.com/live/6Px2YteE... remember Thorne? the data mining set up with Ashton Kutcher and Demi More? stay vigilant stay hard

DOUG & STACY https://offgridwithdougandstacy.com/


