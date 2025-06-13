To the willful sinner who rejects God, you need to accept Christ

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced somewhere in Canada on Sabbath, May 24, 2025





To the willful sinner or the wicked as he or she is called in the King James Bible, you need not to perish or self destruct because of your rejection of God and His holy law of love, His holy ten commandments.





Several Bible verses speak of the outcome that await the wicked or the willful sinners who reject God, His existence and His holy ten commandments of love including 2 Kings 17:9-12 which speaks of ancient Israel disobedience when they build idols, as the babylonian roman catholic church does, which goes against Exodus 20:4-6.





The wicked are also described in Job 18:5, 6, 21; Psalm 5:49, Psalm 9:17, Psalm 10:3, 4; Psalm 14; Psalm 37:10-20, Psalm 55:3, 11, 15; Psalm 71:4; Psalm 92:7, 11; Proverbs 13:5, 9 as being obstinate and resisting the goodness of God by afflicting the poor and righteous.





Rather, the wicked need to repent of their sinful ways as Daniel prayed to God on behalf of ancient Israel who sinned greatly against God and were held in captivity in Babylon.





Romans 6:14-16 speaks of those who are righteous before God and those who are wicked as servants of sin unto death, which are the wicked, and the servants of obedience unto righteousness, which are God’s people on whom sin has no dominion or control. For the wicked, sin or transgressing against the law of God makes them servants of sin on whom sin has control over them and thus, they are under the law and definitely not under God’s grace





Revelation 21:8 speaks of the wicked who shall be part of the second death including unbelievers, murderers, idolators, adulterers and all liars. These willful sinners are identified by the commandments that they broke.





But the wicked need not to perish. All they need to do is to accept and believe in Christ as their great God and their Savior through faith in Him as the Son of God, their Savior, their Messiah and God manifested in the flesh. They need to repent of their evil ways and be converted to Christ as per Acts 3:19 and 1 John 1:9 and through faith in Christ, keep His holy ten commandments which define the love of God.





To the wicked, free yourself from the grasp of satan and be free in Christ and be cleansed by His holy, pure, sinless blood and be sin free.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]