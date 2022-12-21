Introducing Spiritual Knowledge, Research & Understanding Spiritual Reality.

Our freedom is for all of us. We should balance our existence in The Creation between our three attributes, Love, Intelligence, and Freedom, which should be part of our eternal happiness. And in the end, we love each other as we always were, brothers.

We are all equal Universal Beings, Created with an Ethereal essence. We are not what we look to be in the mirror. We are a Spiritual Reality!

Spiritual Knowledge self teaching guidance relays on each of us to prove individually the reality of who we are and where we stand in this material world.