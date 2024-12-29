BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ramaswamy’s Comments on ‘American Mediocrity’ Go Viral – NTD News w/ Alex Newman
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
1444 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
301 views • 4 months ago

(Dec 28, 2024) NTD News: Vivek Ramaswamy sent waves over the internet on Thursday with a controversial explanation of why “top tech companies often hire foreign-born & first-generation engineers over ‘native’ Americans.”


Ramaswamy is a self-made billionaire entrepreneur, turned presidential candidate, and now tapped by President-elect Trump to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency along with Elon Musk.


Ramaswamy went on to say, “Our American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long (at least since the 90s and likely longer). That doesn’t start in college, it starts YOUNG.”


To discuss education and youth culture, NTD spoke to Alex Newman, an award-winning international journalist, educator, and author.


NTD News: https://www.ntd.com/

Source: https://www.ntd.com/ramaswamys-comments-on-american-mediocrity-go-viral_1037016.html


Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticsamericaeducationbig techculturemarxismalex newmanmediocrityh1bforeignersvisasntdvivek ramaswamy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy