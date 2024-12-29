Ramaswamy’s Comments on ‘American Mediocrity’ Go Viral – NTD News w/ Alex Newman

(Dec 28, 2024) NTD News: Vivek Ramaswamy sent waves over the internet on Thursday with a controversial explanation of why “top tech companies often hire foreign-born & first-generation engineers over ‘native’ Americans.”





Ramaswamy is a self-made billionaire entrepreneur, turned presidential candidate, and now tapped by President-elect Trump to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency along with Elon Musk.





Ramaswamy went on to say, “Our American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long (at least since the 90s and likely longer). That doesn’t start in college, it starts YOUNG.”





To discuss education and youth culture, NTD spoke to Alex Newman, an award-winning international journalist, educator, and author.





