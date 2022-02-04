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Se empiezan a escuchar las picas de los tercios españoles
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12 views • February 04, 2022
Lo adverti, cuando al español sele acaba la paciencia hay que termerlo como al peor enemigo, ESTAMOS HARTOS DE SOPORTAR MIERDA Y AL FINAL ESTO SURGIRA AL MENOS ESO PIENSO, EN MI LIBRE DERECHO A HACERLO, EL PENSAR Y DAR MI OPION ES UN DERECHO HUMANO UNIVERSAL E INALIENABLE
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