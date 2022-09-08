Dr. Jane Ruby: Mass Formation “Psychosis” Is A PSYOP Against The People

On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane welcomes world renown psychiatrist and reformer, Dr. Peter Breggin, the “Conscience of Psychiatry” who has been fighting pharmaceutical fraud that has perpetrated the illusion that we need drugs for every emotional expression, especially drugs forced on our children and now he is a champion against the Covid Scam, including calling out many supposed experts now trying to convince us that we are victims of a new disease called, “Mass Formation Psychosis” and that we are responsible for the totalitarianism in our world! Fact or fiction? We’ll see. And the Chinese government has a new way of getting bioweapons into your body, just take breathe in! This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.